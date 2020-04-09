Colorado snowpack level reported to be higher than normal

Top Stories

DENVER - The Natural Resources Conservation Service has found the statewide level of Colorado snowpack is higher than normal for this time of year.

Colorado Public Radio reports the service's data indicate the statewide snowpack is 102% of normal.

The majority of the water used by Colorado residents comes from melting snowpack.

Colorado Snow Survey Supervisor Brian Domonkos says this is the time of year when snowpack peaks in the southern mountains, where the level is currently about 93% of the season-to-date average.

The northern mountains are at 109% of normal and snowpack can continue to accumulate as winter conditions continue.