Woman at ComCor in Colorado Springs tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has tested positive for COVID-19 at ComCor, a halfway house in Colorado Springs.

Mark Wester, executive director at ComCor, confirmed the result and said the facility was first made aware of the positive result Wednesday after being tested on Monday.

The woman was placed in isolation at the facility, which is located near 3900 N. Nevada Ave., and is getting medical care there, Wester says.

According to Wester, there are 87 people and 42 staffers at ComCor. He said any clients who were in close contact with the woman are being quarantined and monitored for symptoms.