PHOTOS: April’s ‘pink’ supermoon

Ralph Clark pink moon
Ralph Clark
Sandra Loux pink moon
Sandra Loux
Landon Harris pink moon
Landon Harris
Chente GT Santistevan‎ pink moon
Chente GT Santistevan‎
J.R. Garcia pink moon
J.R. Garcia
Carol Gebhart‎ pink moon Florence CO
Carol Gebhart‎
Amy Isaacson pink moon
Amy Isaacson
Jutta Marianne Pink moon
Jutta Marianne
Carol McCallister pink moon
Carol McCallister
Larry Marr Pink moon
Larry Marr
Bruce Hausknecht pink moon
Bruce Hausknecht
June Blooms Photography pink moon
June Blooms Photography

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A big thank you to all of our viewers who sent in photos of Tuesday's full moon. Swipe through the gallery above to see some truly amazing photography.

The full moon in April is nicknamed the 'Pink Moon' after flowers that bloom in early springtime, not the moon's rosy glow. Tuesday's full moon was also considered a 'supermoon' because of its orbit's close proximity to Earth.

