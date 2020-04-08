PHOTOS: April’s ‘pink’ supermoon

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A big thank you to all of our viewers who sent in photos of Tuesday's full moon. Swipe through the gallery above to see some truly amazing photography.

The full moon in April is nicknamed the 'Pink Moon' after flowers that bloom in early springtime, not the moon's rosy glow. Tuesday's full moon was also considered a 'supermoon' because of its orbit's close proximity to Earth.