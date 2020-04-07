USAF Thunderbirds to practice over Colorado Springs Wednesday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Look up to the skies over northern Colorado Springs on Wednesday and you'll catch a preview of this year's USAF Thunderbirds flyover at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

The Thunderbirds are still conducting their iconic flyover and practicing the timing for that, but the Air Force says no airshow maneuvers will take place, so don't expect a barrel roll or flip.

The flyover practice will go between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday, so keep an eye out and an ear open for the roaring jets.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional graduation ceremony at the Academy has been pushed up nearly a month to April 18.

In the meantime, you can watch last year's performance caught live by KRDO cameras at this link here.