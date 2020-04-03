Wintry start to the weekend

Top Stories

TODAY: Snow tapers off from north to south through 8am this morning. We will be left with slow clearing through the afternoon and some cold temperatures. Highs only warm to the 30s and 40s, which is well below normal for this time of the month.

TONIGHT: A couple of snow showers are possible over the southern mountains after 8pm tonight. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

EXTENDED: The rest of the week looks beautiful! A rain and snow shower might be seen over Teller County tomorrow, but the rest of the days that follow will be warm and sunny. Highs the rest of next week top off in the 60s and 70s! Our next chance of showers will be on Thursday.