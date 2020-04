Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state as the number of cases has soared over 3,700 and deaths have neared 100.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Watch below:

More information on statistics can be found at the state's website HERE.

We'll update this article with new information as it is made available.