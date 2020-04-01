USAFA moves graduation date due to COVID-19, former graduate reacts

Top Stories

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A year ago, cadets tossed their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds flew overhead to celebrate the end of a long journey. Fast forward one year and graduation for USAFA could look much different.

Late Tuesday night, the Air Force Academy sent a press release saying the school will be moving their graduation to April 18.

Marcus Rosenthal, who graduated from USAFA in 2011 and now works on the Academy said, “Walking across the stage, whether it be in the middle of the football stadium or wherever they plan on holding it, I think receiving your diploma and your commission is just as meaningful as the venue itself.”

Rosenthal says he really feels for the seniors in this situation.

“Myself and a lot of fellow graduates just want to voice to them that we are all here for them. We are working on our end to do whatever we can to reach out to them through care packages to just do whatever we think to pick up morale and just let them know there is a support network out there.”

Academy officials announced that the senior class is planning an event six weeks ahead of schedule. It's to allow them to celebrate together while ensuring their health and safety by following the CDC and Department of Defense guidelines.

A spokesperson at the Air Force Academy tells us they're still trying to figure out logistics, but they did say that no one, not even family or friends, will be allowed to attend the event in person. The event will be available through a live stream.

As for the famous Thunderbirds, USAFA is still hoping they'll make an appearance, but say it's ultimately up to them whether they come or not.