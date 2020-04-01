Police seek Thornton family that disappeared, left 5-year-old home alone

Top Stories

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thornton Police is investigating the disappearance of a family that was last seen Monday morning. Police say they left their 5-year-old daughter behind at home alone.

Police say the family disappeared under 'unknown circumstances.' They're now asking for the public's help finding them or their vehicle, pictured below. It's a 2008 Gray Toyota Highlander with Colorado plates 231-REZ.

The couple was last seen leaving in their car early Monday from their home at 4056 E. 130th Way, police said.

If you have information regarding this family, you're asked to contact the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.