Colorado sees 6 reports of police impersonators in 1 week

Top Stories

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) -- There haven't been any reports of police impersonators in southern Colorado as of yet, but our partners at 9News in Denver have reported on six incidents in just one week.

Now, local law enforcement agencies are warning drivers and telling them what to do if this happens.

The six reported incidents were in Aurora, Fort Collins, Greeley, Erie and Weld County. In most of those cases, the driver was pulled over and approached by a man in a dark uniform or dark-colored clothing.

In some of the encounters, the driver was asked why they were violating the stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. In other cases, they were asked for their license and registration.

In at least two of the encounters, the police impersonator's vehicle was mounted with some form of flashing lights.

The Greeley Police Department provided the following tips to keep yourself safe if you're pulled over by a police impersonator: