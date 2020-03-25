Pueblo leaders consider stay-at-home order

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo community leaders met Tuesday to discuss COVID-19, and whether or not it’s time to take more drastic measures, including a stay-at-home order similar to one in place in Denver.

Pueblo city and county leaders say they're considering a stay home order. The order would also make ‘stringent modifications on the way residence socialize and conduct business.’

Stay-at-home orders will likely include closing all non-essential businesses and mandating people to stay home unless they are buying groceries, going to the doctor, or providing other critical services for family members. Group gatherings will be banned, while outdoor exercise (in non-group settings) will be allowed.

“Although we do not have COVID-19 test results yet for the tests that were administered last week, this virus remains a serious threat to our community," said Mayor Nick Gradisar. "It is critical that we maintain our social distance by staying home. This is especially important for those high-risk individuals who have underlying medical conditions or are over 60 years of age.”

So far, Pueblo County has seen three confirmed cases of COVID-19; 60 tests came back negative.

On Thursday, 90 Puebloans were tested at the Colorado State Fair Grounds at a mobile testing site operated by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and the Colorado National Guard. The results of those tests are still unknown.

At the Colorado State Fair Ground last week, Mayor Nick Gradisar told KRDO he hoped the COVID-19 outbreak wouldn't force the city to issue a stay-home order, while Pueblo Health officials said they weren't having those discussions yet. Since then, Pueblo has only seen one more confirmed case of COVID-19.

However, with delays in test processing at the state and so many test results still pending for Pueblo County, combined with the lack of available local testing, health officials say it is very difficult to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community.



