DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is speaking to the media Wednesday to provide an update and answer questions in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presser comes as almost the entirety of the Denver metroplex is under stay-at-home orders to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there were 912 positive cases of COVID-19 with 11 deaths.

