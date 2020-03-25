Crews respond to grass fire near Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews from multiple agencies were called to battle a grass fire near Cheyenne Mountain State Park Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells us that as of 9:30 p.m. the fire is about 15 acres and crews are still making their way toward it.

The blaze is on county land in the area of Norad Road and west of Highway 115. Both county and city crews responded.

There are no structures threatened nor injuries reported, said CSFD.

