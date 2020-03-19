Broncos to release QB Joe Flacco with ‘failed physical designation’

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Quarterback Joe Flacco's NFL career may be nearing an end after the Denver Broncos announced Thursday that he would be released with a failed physical designation.

Flacco, who started under center for the Broncos, exited last season early with a neck injury. Flacco was placed on injured reserve, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock battled for the position in his absence.

Lock is expected to be the team's starter next season.

Flacco, who was named Super Bowl XLVII MVP after he led the Baltimore Ravens to victory, threw for more than 40,000 yards in his 12-year NFL career. He also compiled 218 touchdowns.