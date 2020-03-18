Website to connect Colorado Springs businesses with customers amid coronavirus changes

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the recent whirlwind of coronavirus adjustments -- notably the governor's executive order to close all restaurant dining rooms -- many small businesses are struggling to maintain their customer base.

That's why a group of volunteers created the site supportthesprings.com. The site aims to be a center for community resources and positivity amid the uncertainty.

"The primary goal of Support the Springs is to empower Colorado Springs citizens to continue to support the local economy by changing the negative, fearful narrative around the COVID-19 outbreak," the site reads.

Currently, the website features a submission form for small businesses who want to keep customers informed on their new operations -- be it take-out, online shopping or limited hours.

"We aim to provide a hub for updates, information, and tips on supporting our local economy in these times.:

