Gov. Polis signs executive order suspending in-school learning until April 17

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday suspending all in-classroom learning for both public and private schools across the state to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension will run from March 23 to April 17.

The governor's office provided the following statement:

The Governor signed an executive order suspending in-person learning in public and private schools across the state from March 23 to April 17. The executive order directs Colorado school districts and the Charter School Institute to make every effort to provide alternative learning opportunities during this time while taking into account the needs of local communities. This order also directs the Commissioner of Education to issue guidance to support P-12 school systems in developing and implementing plans to assist families and students in accessing alternative learning, providing free and reduced lunch and breakfast, and offering waivers for instructional time as appropriate. Click here to read.



“Protecting the health of all Coloradoans is our top priority, and moving to online learning and other ways to support learning at home is absolutely the right thing to do,” said Education Commissioner Katy Anthes in the statement. “We know school leaders, educators and families will have a lot of questions about how to support their students’ learning at home during this unprecedented time. The department is working on guidance and developing resources to support our schools and students, and it will be available very soon.”