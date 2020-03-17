Colorado funeral home operators arrested for illegally selling body parts

Top Stories

MONTROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mother and daughter have been arrested for illegally selling body parts they acquired through their funeral home business.

In a statement Tuesday, US Attorney Jason Dunn announced that 43-year-old Megan Hess and her mother, 66-year-old Shirley Koch, had been arrested.

The pair operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose and are alleged to have unlawfully sold cremated portions or body parts of their clients' deceased family members. We first reported on this story back in May 2019 after learning a Colorado Springs family had fallen victim to the alleged activities.

Hess and Koch are alleged to have dishonestly cremated remains, by charging for cremation and then not presenting the cremains to their clients, or by providing families with the cremains of someone else, according to Dunn.

They're also suspected of shipping bodies and body parts to third parties without getting permission from family members, said Dunn. In a few cases where the families did agree to a donation, Hess and Koch sold more than the families agreed to.

Hess and Koch also allegedly shipped bodies and body parts that tested positive for infectious diseases, including Hepatitis B and C and HIV, to buyers that requested certified disease-free body parts.

Hess and Koch are each charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials. If convicted on all counts, they could each face up to 25 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.