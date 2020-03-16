Mayor orders all dining rooms in Denver closed amid coronavirus spread

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Dining rooms in Denver have been ordered to close Monday after Mayor Michael Hancock issued the latest restriction amid the spread of COVID-19.

That means restaurants will only be able to provide to-go and delivery orders for the next eight weeks, according to Hancock. The restriction goes into place at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The move follows similar restrictions being put in place around the country. Multiple states have ordered all restaurants and bars to close down, and others have restricted restaurants to delivery orders only, according to CNN.

Gov. Jared Polis' office said Monday that he will be making a decision on whether or not to close dining rooms across the state within the next 24 hours.

Serving staff in restaurants across the city will likely have their incomes affected, and we're working on getting information about what resources people might have during the closures.