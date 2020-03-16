Coronavirus in Colorado: KRDO hosts community Q&A

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado comes many questions from viewers about the virus. We're taking those questions and asking local health experts and local leaders for their takes on the outbreak during an hour-long special on Monday.

Watch below or on KRDO NewsChannel 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can ask a question on our Facebook livestream.

Our guests include:

Dr. Robin Johnson - El Paso County Public Health Medical Director

Thomas Gregory - Academy District 20 Superintendent

Tatiana Bailey, Ph.D. - UCCS Economic Professor

Bret Waters - Deputy Chief of Staff to Co. Springs Mayor John Suthers

Sen. Cory Gardner

The coronavirus, COVID-19, has killed one person in El Paso County, and more than 130 presumptive positive cases have been found so far in the state.