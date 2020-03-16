Colorado Springs Mayor declares state of emergency for city due to coronavirus

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers issued a proclamation Monday establishing a state of emergency for the city due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The city made sure to specify in its announcement Monday that "this should not be cause for further alar, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner."

In essence, the declaration gives the city access to federal relief funds and also gives the mayor the authority to enact regulations "to address the situation as needed." It's not clear exactly what regulations the mayor is considering, but possibilities include curfews or shutting down restaurant dining rooms.

One person in El Paso County has died from the coronavirus, and several other positive cases have been reported from the county as of Monday.