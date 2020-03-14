Shooting involving Pueblo police officers under investigation

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police officers are investigating after an officer fired multiple shots at a man running between houses on the south side of town Saturday morning.

Few official details have been released, but KRDO obtained a video from a witness that shows a man running between two houses before an officer opens fire on him.

One officer tells the man, "Get on the ground! Get down!" Then he fires his handgun several times at the man, who can be seen running toward the officer. It's not clear if the man has an object in his hand.

The man falls to the ground in front of a house, and an officer fire several more shots at his body. The video then shows several officers come from the same area that the suspect originated from between the houses.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near 312 Quincy Street. No officers have been reported injured. A KRDO reporter near the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots.

We're trying to get information about what led police to the area in the first place. The man who was shot hasn't been identified.

The area near Quincy Street and Pitkin Ave. has been blocked off while police conduct the investigation.

