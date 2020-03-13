March 13 update on coronavirus in Colorado: Multiple people in critical condition

Top Stories

DENVER -- Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update Friday on the current status of coronavirus spread in Colorado.

Polis announced 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus with three people in critical condition. He also said that the Denver metroplex is on the verge of community spread, and it's possible that at least one patient in the High Country contracted coronavirus from community spread.

He said, "It's just a matter of time before we have our first fatality here in Colorado."

However, Polis did say that there are probably "hundreds of Coloradans who haven't been tested." He added that about 90% of tests that have been conducted had negative results for coronavirus.

