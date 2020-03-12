Colorado Springs cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade amid coronavirus concern

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs has canceled the St. Patrick's Day Parade that was set for Saturday.

According to VisitCOS.com, the parade has been canceled, but a few other festivities are still taking place as scheduled. A news release issued by the city later Thursday morning says the parade could take place in September.

The 5K race, the Leprechaun Runs, and 50K bike race will be rescheduled for weekend dates in September. Organizers say they are also considering a "Half-way to St. Patrick's Day" parade in September.

The cancellation comes as many other event organizers across the country have announced cancellations or delays due to coronavirus concerns. Even the NBA announced a suspension of the remainder of its season due to concerns.

El Paso County has one presumptive positive case of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis announced last week.

