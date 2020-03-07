Body found south of downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police were called to a scene just before 10 a.m. Saturday after someone reported a body at Nevada and I-25.

Police tell us that the death isn't considered suspicious at this time. Their initial assessment is that a transient person may have fallen down the embankment on Nevada and hit their head, according to a duty lieutenant.

The body appears to be that of an adult, but police weren't able to say if they're male or female.