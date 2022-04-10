Mandatory evacuations issued for homes in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is evacuating homes on County Road 89 from addresses 600 through 720.

The fire is burning near County Road 89 and officials are asking everyone to leave their homes now if they live in the affected area.

Officials are also asking people in the area to only call 911 if they are in immediate danger as they are aware of the fire and want to keep dispatch lines open for emergencies.

A KRDO crew is heading to the scene now. This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we learn more.