Colorado adopts temporary election security rules following alleged data breaches

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of State announced Friday temporary new and amended rules to the Colorado Election Rules [8 CCR 1501-1] to ensure the security and chain of custody of a voting system.

According to the state, the new regulations restrict access to voting systems, cutting the number of people with access in half.

This temporary change comes after an investigation began into Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for allegedly copying voting machines.

9News reports Peters and Dallas Schroeder in Elbert County have bragged about copying voting system hard drives and sharing the images with people outside their offices.

The new measures will begin immediately with no word on how long they will last.

Click here to view the Notice of Temporary Adoption.