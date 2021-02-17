Website tracks available COVID vaccine appointments in Colorado

State & Regional News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A web developer out of Golden has created a handy tool that is sure to help many in Colorado still waiting for their COVID-19 vaccine: it's a website that tracks where you can find open appointments.

Nick Muerdter told our partners at 9News in Denver that he heard about frustrations from coworkers who were trying to get their family members appointments and kept running into walls.

So Muerdter created the Vaccine Finder on his own website, and it's a helpful list of open appointments. Click here to go to the site.

On Wednesday, the website showed appointments available in cities across Colorado, ranging from Springs to Fruita to Alamosa and beyond.

Muerdter's work has received quite a bit of attention as well, even getting a personal shoutout from Gov. Jared Polis.