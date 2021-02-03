2 teens charged as adults in Denver house fire that killed 5

State & Regional News

DENVER (AP) - Two teens arrested in connection with a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants from Senegal, including two children, will be prosecuted as adults.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that 16-year-olds Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour were charged with 60 felony counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson and burglary in the August fire.

Both are represented by public defenders who don't comment on cases.

Prosecutors will also seek to charge a 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the fire as an adult but they need a judge's approval to move the case out of juvenile court.