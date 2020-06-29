Eighth person dies in head-on crash on Colorado’s plains

State & Regional News

HUGO, Colo. (AP) - A person hospitalized in a head-on collision crash that killed seven other people on Colorado’s eastern plains has died.

The Colorado State Patrol said the person died Sunday following Friday's crash involving two pickup trucks on U.S. Highway 40 between Kit Carson and Hugo.

The patrol said a white Ford F-150 pickup truck towing a boat was attempting to pass a semi-truck heading in the same direction when it collided with an oncoming green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The Ford burst into flames and all four people inside died at the scene.

The eighth person to die was in the Chevrolet truck.

Colorado State Patrol identified the following victims:

Ford F-150:

Jian Zhong, 45/m, from Aurora, CO (driver)

Cathy Zhong, 45/f, Aurora, CO

Myoli Zhong, 9/f, Aurora, CO

Ren Juntan, 53/m, Centennial, CO

2001 Chevy Silverado: