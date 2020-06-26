Second statue, this one honoring Columbus, toppled in Denver

State & Regional News

DENVER (AP) - A second statue, this one dedicated to Christopher Columbus, has been toppled in downtown Denver.

KMGH-TV reported Friday that the 15-foot bronze statue in Civic Center Park was toppled late Thursday. Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman says authorities are investigating.

Protesters across the nation have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice.

The latest incident follows the toppling of a statue outside the Capitol that honored Union soldiers early Thursday. That statue also acknowledged soldiers’ role in the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre that killed more than 200 Arapahoe and Cheyenne Indians in southeast Colorado.