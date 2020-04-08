Cañon City man killed in motorcycle crash

State & Regional News

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single motorcycle accident that killed a man Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 96 just after 4:30 p.m. about three miles southwest of the town of Wetmore, said CSP.

The rider was identified as 52-year-old Thomas C. Gudding of Cañon City. Gudding was riding northbound when his motorcycle failed to follow a curve and went off the right side of the road.

CSP says that Gudding was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered factors, said CSP. The crash remains under investigation.