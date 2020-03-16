Aurora police seek missing/endangered 14-year-old

State & Regional News

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy who could be with an adult acquaintance.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 14-year-old Vasilios Stylianou was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 1100 S. Uvalda Street.

Vasilios could be with Adam Griffith, who drives a silver Nissan Frontier with duct tape on the front bumper, according to the CBI. Griffith is described as 5'8" tall and 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen leaving Parker Adventist Hospital at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

If you have any information, call police at 303-627-3100.