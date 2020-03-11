Mountain lion bites Colorado deputy responding to attack

State & Regional News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Authorities in northern Colorado say a mountain lion attacked a person and bit a sheriff's deputy who was responding to help.

Officials say both victims were taken to the hospital after the attack Wednesday in a canyon north of Denver that's popular with anglers and kayakers.

The deputy is expected to recover, but no details have been released about the other victim's condition.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan newspaper reports the mountain lion has been shot and killed.