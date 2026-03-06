Skip to Content
Sports

Nazem Kadri returning to Avalanche as Colorado makes move right at trade deadline

By
Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:05 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Avalanche announced Friday afternoon that Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri will make his return to Mile High.

The team announced the trade with the Calgary Flames two hours after the trade deadline had passed.

The Avalanche traded forward Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned draft pick Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. In addition to Kadri, Colorado also gets a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Kadri, 35, led Calgary in points this season before the trade with 41 in 61 games. He's in his fourth season of a four-year, $49 million contract.

Kadri was a playoff hero for Colorado in 2022. He had two game-winning goals during the playoff run, including the overtime winner in game four of the Stanley Cup Finals. He also had a hat trick in game four of the second round against the St. Louis Blues, after being subjected to a wave of hateful and racist comments after his collision with goalie Jordan Binnington knocked the Blues goalie out of the series.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.