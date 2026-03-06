Nazem Kadri returning to Avalanche as Colorado makes move right at trade deadline

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Avalanche announced Friday afternoon that Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri will make his return to Mile High.

The team announced the trade with the Calgary Flames two hours after the trade deadline had passed.

The Avalanche traded forward Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned draft pick Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. In addition to Kadri, Colorado also gets a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Kadri, 35, led Calgary in points this season before the trade with 41 in 61 games. He's in his fourth season of a four-year, $49 million contract.

Kadri was a playoff hero for Colorado in 2022. He had two game-winning goals during the playoff run, including the overtime winner in game four of the Stanley Cup Finals. He also had a hat trick in game four of the second round against the St. Louis Blues, after being subjected to a wave of hateful and racist comments after his collision with goalie Jordan Binnington knocked the Blues goalie out of the series.