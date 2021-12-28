NFL legend John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85

(KRDO) -- National Football League Hall of Fame coach and longtime broadcaster John Madden has died at the age of 85, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Madden's death was unexpected, according to a news release from the NFL.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football," Goodell's statement said. "He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Madden's cause of death wasn't made immediately available.

Information about a memorial service will be announced when available.