Drew Lock to start Broncos preseason opener over Bridgewater

Sports

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Denver coach Vic Fangio has chosen Drew Lock to start the Broncos' preseason opener this weekend at Minnesota.

Fangio says Lock gets the nod because he's the incumbent quarterback.

He's in a training camp competition with veteran Teddy Bridgewater. There's been little separation between the two so far at training camp.

Fangio says Bridgewater will start the Broncos' second exhibition game at Seattle. And he says he's not sure how he'll handle the third exhibition game against the Rams.

Fangio doesn't have a timeline for naming his starting quarterback.