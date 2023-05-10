The School Buzz: Colorado Springs student recognized with prestigious Air Force award

One local high schooler is going above and beyond to make his dreams come true. And he's just been recognized with an extremely prestigious award.

Even though he's still a student at the Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, William Mays is already a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary program for the Air Force. But on top of that recognition, William has been given the Ira C. Eaker Award, given to a CAP cadet's excellence in four areas: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.

Less than 200 cadets are given the award across the whole country each year. William received his award at Peterson Space Force Base directly from Colonel David Hanson, a Space Base Delta-1 commander. William's goal is to become an astronaut some day.

