The School Buzz: Colorado Springs high school band marches through Disney

Another local marching band is creating the sweet sound of success.

It’s quite an accomplishment to qualify to play at Disney World. Doherty High School is the latest marching band, that KRDO has been made aware of, which has performed for Mickey and his friends, right down Main Street.

The Spartan Legion Marching Band played Disney’s Magic Kingdom last month. And the performance is just a sliver of their recent success.

Winter Guard won 2nd in their division at the state championships on April 8th. Winter Percussion won 3rd in their division at State last week. And because of their success, the music programs have doubled in enrollment since the pandemic.

Even Angelo Sapienza, the band director, received the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs' 2023 Diamond Award-A Cut Above, which is a District 11 Teacher Recognition Award.

According to Sapienza, the band will perform both a Colorado premiere and a world premiere at their concert on April 28th. The Symphonic Band will play "Out Where the West Begins" by Kirk Vogel. Doherty was chosen by both the composer and commissioner of the piece to perform for Colorado audiences for the first time. Meanwhile, Wind Symphony will perform "The Miragecaster" by Mattea Williams, a brand-new piece.

