The School Buzz: D3 4th-graders start own their recycling program

It’s not often fourth graders lead a charge to help the environment. However, Venetucci Elementary School is lucky to have a remarkable pair of fourth graders truly making a difference.

Meagan and Alexander are young, but they’ve started an effort at Venetucci in Colorado Springs that few adults have taken on by starting their own plastic water bottle recycling program.

They wrote a proposal to the school’s custodians and nutrition service staff. And with their help, since October, they’ve been working every day during lunch to recycle as many water bottles as they can find.

“There are a lot of water bottles and a lot of time that goes into it," said Meagan.

Alexander said, “We already have two bags. Each one has 200 water bottles in them, so that’s 400 water bottles. Just from two grades, fifth and fourth.”

Meagan and Alexander hope to collect as many bottles as possible before the end of the school year. They say they want to help the environment, the eco-system, and the animals in it.

They’re part of the gifted and talented program at Venetucci, which is an AVID school, meaning it focuses on college and career readiness.

