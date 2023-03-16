The School Buzz: Palmer Ridge HS musician earns All-State honors in all 4 categories

A Palmer Ridge High School student may be a once-in-a-generation talent after being named All-State to all four musical categories.

Raleigh Eversole, a senior, has been named All-State in choir, jazz, orchestra, and band.

Instrumentally, he plays bassoon and tenor saxophone. Raleigh says earning the All-State honors has been mostly hard work, spending countless hours honing his skills.

“I’m very flattered to have received the accolades I have for being selected to play in such high caliber ensembles, but I always remind myself that the achievements are only fruits of my labor and that excellence isn’t a measure of talent but a measure of grit,” said Raleigh.

Raleigh also credits his family, especially his parents, both music teachers, for his early success.

“I’m so very thankful for having such a supportive family that has continued to encourage my musical development,” said Raleigh. “Music is something I was born into, but it’s been my choice to remain involved in it and to do so at such amplitude.”

Raleigh hopes to pursue music as a career and will likely either go to Indiana, KU or CU Boulder for college.

