The School Buzz: Colorado Springs first-graders surprise assisted living residents for Christmas

Mountain Vista Community School has a special group of first-graders who are learning that Christmas isn’t just about getting presents, but it’s about giving as well.

First-graders from the Colorado Springs school, with the help of teachers Stephanie Peterson and Anita Arnold, spread kindness and gifts, over 70 of them, to residents at Winslow Courts Assisted Living recently.

Students decorated cards and brought coffee and donuts, with their gifts. They even brought Santa to surprise the residents. Some were so touched by the kind gesture that they “shed some tears of happiness," according to one teacher.

