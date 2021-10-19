The School Buzz: Bessemer Academy teachers, students walk with breast cancer survivors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Bessemer Bobcats are doing their part.



This past Thursday, the Bessemer Academy playground was filled with students, teachers and parents coming together to "Walk for the Cure."

They took several laps to support the cause. Principal Angela Garcia gave a flower to those with cancer survivors in their families.

All Bobcats were encouraged to donate a quarter, or more, each day for the privilege to wear pink, in honor of breast cancer awareness. All donations will be given to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. And the class who raises the most money will be rewarded with a pinata party.



