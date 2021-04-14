The School Buzz: Pueblo Co. High returns to stage for first time since pandemic with new musical

School Buzz

The pandemic shut down countless activities this past year, including the performing arts. Theater students at Pueblo County High are now ecstatic to be returning to the stage for the first time since Covid-19 stole their limelight last March.

It was more than a year ago when students at Pueblo County High were about to do the musical “Rock Of Ages.” It was canceled, along with everything else, literally a few hours before the show was supposed to start in front of a full, live audience. You can only imagine how upset the students were after rehearsing for weeks. But now they’re finally making their big comeback.

Starting Thursday, through this Sunday, the theater kids at Pueblo County High will be performing the musical, “Ranked,” in front of a live audience, with limited capacity. It’s a new musical, written just two years ago, about a dystopian society where your class rank determines everything about your life. The performance will be a first amongst high schools in Colorado.

Taylor Gilman is the theater director. She can tell her students have a greater appreciation for the stage after losing it last year, saying “it really matters to them and you can see it in their performances.”

"I think there's a lot of gratitude from everyone involved," she said.

"Ranked" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 15-18 as well as 2 p.m. on April 18th

The shows are already sold out online, but if you’d like to buy tickets, go early, there will be a small handful of tickets available at the door.

