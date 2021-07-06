Skip to Content
Pueblo
By
today at 3:39 PM
Published 4:01 PM

Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect in May robbery at Subway

Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are looking for a man accused of robbing a southside Subway on May 29.

PPD shared a video showing the suspect. The man is seen wearing a backpack, which he at one point gives to someone in a red car. He is accused of committing Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Medina at (719)-320-6006. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.

Crime / Local News / News / Pueblo County Crime

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content