Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect in May robbery at Subway

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are looking for a man accused of robbing a southside Subway on May 29.

PPD shared a video showing the suspect. The man is seen wearing a backpack, which he at one point gives to someone in a red car. He is accused of committing Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the male’s identity is asked to call Detective J. Medina 719-320-6006 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/gdpKEq9j2B — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) July 6, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Medina at (719)-320-6006. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.