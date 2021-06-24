Pueblo Chemical Depot Change of Command Ceremony held Thursday

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot held a Change of Command Thursday.

Former Commander COL. Michael W. Cobb turned over the reigns to incoming Commander COL Jason A. Lacroix.

While COL Cobb was unable to attend the ceremony, he officially relinquished command after two years. Director of US Army Chemical Materials Activity Kelso Horne III passed the colors to COL Lacroix in front of 100 community members, elected officials, project leaders, and depot employees.

COL Lacroix comes to the depot after serving as a top Pentagon advisor on countering weapons of mass destruction. He'll become the 39th Commander of Pueblo Chemical Depot since its inception in April 1942.

Watch the full Change of Command Ceremony below: