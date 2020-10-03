Skip to Content
Pueblo
By
Published 9:17 pm

Pueblo Police looking for missing 11-year-old

100320 Christopher Baca-Romero fscg
Christopher Baca-Romero/ Courtesy Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Pueblo Police are searching for 11-year-old Christopher Baca-Romero, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The missing boy was last seen in the 1600 block of Cedar Ave. He is described as being 4’5” tall and weighing 90 pounds. He was possibly wearing a tie dye shirt, black basketball shorts with blue stripes down the sides, and possibly black and white slip on sandals.

If you have any information please contact Detective Hovet at (719) 553-3329 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

Missing Juvenile 11-year-old, Christopher Baca-Romero is reported as a missing child. He was last seen in the 1600...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Saturday, October 3, 2020
Local News / News

Willis Scott

Willis Scott is an evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Willis here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content