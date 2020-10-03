Pueblo Police looking for missing 11-year-old

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Pueblo Police are searching for 11-year-old Christopher Baca-Romero, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The missing boy was last seen in the 1600 block of Cedar Ave. He is described as being 4’5” tall and weighing 90 pounds. He was possibly wearing a tie dye shirt, black basketball shorts with blue stripes down the sides, and possibly black and white slip on sandals.

If you have any information please contact Detective Hovet at (719) 553-3329 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.