White House says anyone ‘in close proximity’ to Trump or Pence will get rapid virus test

The White House will give rapid Covid-19 tests to anyone who will come in close proximity with either President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, CNN has confirmed.

“As the physician to the President and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the President and vice president, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a Covid-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission,” said deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere in a statement.

White House officials are declining to specify what counts as “close proximity” but one official said members of the White House press corps who participate in the daily briefings will not have to take the tests.

The White House has been conducting temperature checks for those close to Trump and Pence since March 14.

Trump has twice tested negative for the virus, according to the White House.

This story is breaking and will be updated.