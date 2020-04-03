Judge delays Wisconsin primary results until April 13, six days after state’s election

Politics

Wisconsin‘s primary results will not be released until at least April 13 — six days after the state’s election is held — after a federal judge extended the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned.

US District Judge William Conley on Friday morning clarified an earlier order at the Wisconsin Election Commission’s request, saying that results should not be released until 4 p.m. on April 13 or “as soon thereafter as votes can be tabulated.”

It comes the day after Conley’s ruling that in-person voting would go ahead as planned next Tuesday. Conley extended the deadline to request absentee ballots by a day, and pushed the deadline to return them back from 8 p.m. on election day to April 13.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party, many of the state’s Democratic officials and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders all called for the primary to be postponed. But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers refused to delay it — and Republicans who control the state legislature rejected Evers’ request to mail every voter in the state an absentee ballot. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential front-runner, also said this week he believed the primary could go forward as planned.

It’s left state and local elections officials scrambling to staff polling places, with Evers ordering the Wisconsin National Guard to fill some shortages. Wisconsin is the only one of 11 states with April primaries that hasn’t delayed it or made major changes, such as shifting to an entirely by-mail contest.