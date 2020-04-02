Trump again tests negative for coronavirus, White House says

Politics

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time, according to a memo provided by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“This morning, the President was tested again for Covid-19, utilizing a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms,” White House physician Sean Conley said in the memo distributed by Grisham.

The note, given to reporters moments before the President appeared for Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing, said Trump had been tested that morning and had the results 15 minutes later.

“I did take a test. It just came out, this is from the White House physician,” Trump said at the briefing while holding up the memo.

“You may have it, just came out. I just took it this morning. And I took it, it took me literally a minute to take it and it took me — I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes (for results). I went to work, I didn’t wait for it, but it said it took 14 minutes or something with a conclusion and it said the President tested negative for Covid-19.”

Trump added that he had taken the test “really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked, how fast it worked.”

“It’s a lot easier. I’ve done them both and the second one is much more pleasant,” he said of his second test.

Trump had previously tested negative for the virus in mid-March after coming into contact with two individuals who had tested positive.

The White House last month said it would begin conducting temperature checks on people who come in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

