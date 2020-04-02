Navy expected to remove commander of aircraft carrier hit by coronavirus for being suspected of leaking memo

Politics

The commander of a US aircraft carrier which has been hit by a major outbreak of the coronavirus is expected to be removed from duty after being suspected of leaking a memo earlier this week warning Navy leadership that decisive action was needed to save the lives of the ship’s crew.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” Capt. Brett Crozier wrote in a memo to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, three US defense officials confirmed to CNN.

A US defense official told CNN earlier Thursday that 114 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the virus.

“Decisive action is required. Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” he wrote in the memo. “This is a necessary risk. It will enable the carrier and air wing to get back underway as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our Sailors. Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care.”

The US Navy declined to comment.

Reuters was first to report the news.

