McConnell: Impeachment trial ‘diverted’ attention from coronavirus crisis in China

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested on Tuesday that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump distracted the US government from the growing coronavirus crisis in China.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said that the crisis “came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything, every day was all about impeachment.”

“Tom figured this out early, and he was absolutely right,” McConnell added, a reference to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who he described as the first to sound the alarm in the Senate about the situation unfolding in China.

The Senate impeachment trial of the President, which ultimately ended in acquittal, began in mid-January and lasted until early February. Chinese authorities first confirmed that they had identified a novel coronavirus in early January.

As the United States struggles to fight against the deadly pandemic, congressional Democrats have argued that the Trump administration has been slow to respond and has not adequately prepared the nation for the rapid spread of the virus.

McConnell defended the President on Tuesday, saying, “I think the President is doing very, very well.”

The Senate Majority Leader said that he believes Democrats are working to make the President’s response “a political liability for him.”

“The Democrats, it seems to me, want to turn the President’s handling of all this into a political liability for him. I see he’s getting attacked in campaigns,” McConnell said.

McConnell was asked during the interview about the possibility of a “phase four” coronavirus response bill in Congress, saying, “I think we’ll have to wait and see.”

House Democratic leaders are already outlining their priorities for an ambitious fourth coronavirus response package, saying on Monday that they hope to pass bipartisan legislation with more direct payments for individuals, money for state and local governments, and funding for infrastructure.

“I would think any kind of bill coming out of the House I would look at like Reagan suggested we look at the Russians — trust, but verify,” McConnell said.